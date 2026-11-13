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Britney Spears may be moving further away from a music comeback, according to a new insider report. Five years after her conservatorship ended, the singer is reportedly prioritizing family and life outside the recording studio.

Her team still hopes she will perform or record again. However, a source suggests the 44-year-old isn’t eager to resume her former career.

Britney Spears’ team is ‘still holding out hope that she’ll get the itch to make music someday,’ per source

According to Us Weekly, a source says Spears’ team remains hopeful about her return, although it looks “less and less likely.” The singer has repeatedly distanced herself from the industry since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Instead, the insider says Spears spends her time dancing, sharing Instagram videos and reconnecting with her sons, Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 20. The source claims their relationship has improved after years of distance.

Music hasn’t disappeared from her everyday life, though. Spears reportedly still sings at home, in the car and alongside Jayden when he plays piano. However, those private moments don’t necessarily signal an official Britney Spears comeback.

Earlier this year, Spears left open the possibility of performing in the U.K. and Australia, potentially alongside one of her sons. She also ruled out performing in the United States again. No concerts have been announced.

Spears has reportedly helped Jayden pursue his music career. An earlier source claimed she was connecting him with producers she knew. However, supporting his ambitions doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to revive her own career.

Meanwhile, Spears’ team continues celebrating her musical legacy. Us Weekly reports that the team released anniversary editions of Oops!… I Did It Again and Britney. Discussions are also underway about commemorating In the Zone in 2028. According to the source, “Britney’s team is still holding out hope that she’ll get the itch to make music and perform again someday, but it seems less and less likely.”

Separately, a recent report about Spears’ rumored secret project suggests it may involve a lifestyle product rather than new music.

For now, the insider’s assessment remains just that. Spears herself has not announced plans for another album or tour.

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