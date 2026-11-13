Photo Credit: @katyperry / Instagram

Russell Brand has remained in the headlines recently because of his ongoing legal troubles. Although the court has delivered its verdict, coverage of the case continues. Alongside Brand, his ex-wife Katy Perryhas also been making headlines. Amid the attention, Perry has seemingly declined to answer a question about Brand while out with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry stays silent while confronted with Russell Brand question on outing with Justin Trudeau

TMZ recently shared a video on X showing its team approaching Katy Perry. They also asked her about her ex-husband’s sentence. The post featured the caption, “Katy Perry steps out for the first time since Russell Brand’s rape conviction with Justin Trudeau.”

In the video, a TMZ reporter asks Perry how she feels about Brand reportedly receiving a 10-year prison sentence and whether she has a message for women. The pop star does not respond to either question. The footage also shows her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, holding her hand and helping her into the car.

London’s Southwark Crown Court sentenced the British comedian to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. In November 2026, a jury found the 51-year-old guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009. However, he was acquitted of three other charges.

While the legal proceedings were unfolding, Perry’s name also began appearing in headlines, although not in connection with the case itself. Reports suggested that she could reveal private details about Brand and was waiting for the trial to conclude before speaking publicly.

However, Perry has not made an official public statement about the case. Sources close to her have reportedly told the media that she is discussing a book and documentary that could reveal details about her marriage.

This was reportedly the first time anyone had attempted to question Perry about Brand since the verdict. She did not respond to the questions, leaving her position on the matter unclear..

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