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Elton John appeared to signal where he stood amid the royal family’s rift. A new photograph with King Charles reportedly coincided with a cooling friendship between the singer and Prince Harry.

The musician once shared close ties with both sides, from Princess Diana to the Sussexes. However, an insider claimed Elton had no interest in repairing the strained relationship between father and son.

Elton John makes boundaries with Prince Harry clear amid new King Charles interview, per source

A source told Woman’s Day that Elton’s bond with Harry changed after an alleged request for financial help. “Elton’s relationship with Harry was always out of loyalty to Diana, but it’s no secret things have gone south since Harry apparently asked him to help foot their legal bill – and sponsor Invictus – last July,” the insider claimed.

The pair remained co-claimants in an appeal against Associated Newspapers. Still, the source said their personal closeness had faded. Elton’s schedule reportedly featured charity events linked to Charles rather than another South of France holiday with Harry and Meghan. “Those days are over,” the insider added.

Elton’s relationship with Charles stretched back to the 1980s, when he performed at a Prince’s Trust rock gala. Charles presented him with the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2021. “Elton has no interest in playing peacemaker between the King and his son,” the source said. They added that his nearly 50-year bond with Charles predated Harry.

The insider claimed Charles was surprised by Elton’s involvement in Harry’s lawsuit. However, the King reportedly avoided discussing the case or Harry with the singer. The source described Harry as “kind of a white elephant” in their circles.

Harry and Meghan thanked Elton during his 2022 farewell-tour concert at Dodger Stadium. Harry said, “Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum,” then thanked him for supporting their family. Elton performed at their 2018 wedding reception and championed Diana’s HIV/AIDS advocacy. He also sang “Candle In the Wind” at her 1997 funeral. He announced his farewell tour as his last in 2022. The latest claims suggest the friendship may have entered a different chapter.

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