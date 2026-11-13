Photo Credit: @alixearle / Instagram

Alix Earle turned heads with a daring outfit in Netflix’s latest teaser for “Earle Meets World.” The influencer showed off a statement leather skirt paired with a fitted top. The skirt featured a dangerously high slit that put her legs on display.

Alix Earle’s leather skirt gets a thigh-high slit for ‘Earle Meets World’ teaser

Check out Alix Earle’s high-slit leather skirt look below:

Alix Earle wore a high-rise black leather skirt that skimmed her curves. The sleek piece had mock buttons at the front, drawing attention to her toned waist. It also boasted a thigh-high slit that added to the boldness. She paired the skirt with a fitted white tank top, creating a striking contrast. Earle completed the look with chunky gold earrings and carried a large cardboard box and a patterned jacket, giving off business-chic vibes.

The teaser gave fans a glimpse of the media personality chatting on the phone and moving through an office. She seems to be very busy. Netflix shared the clip with the caption, “When sh*t hits the fan, you make a season 2.” The streaming platform also confirmed that “Earle Meets World” is returning soon.

The post Alix Earle’s Leather Skirt Boasts Dangerously High Slit for ‘Earle Meets World’ appeared first on Reality Tea.