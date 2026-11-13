Photo Credit: @tatemcrae / Instagram

Tate McRae gave fans another glimpse of her off-duty style, and her micro Adidas shorts quickly caught attention. The singer shared a photo dump featuring a sporty look that put her toned legs on display.

Tate McRae flaunts her toned legs in cheeky Adidas micro shorts in new photo dump

Check out Tate McRae shorts here:

McRae paired a fitted black crop top with black Adidas micro shorts featuring the brand’s signature white stripes. She layered a black sweatshirt around her waist and completed the outfit with beige boots lined with fluffy white trim. Dark sunglasses and a large brown tote bag added to the relaxed street-style look.

The singer posed against a simple blue-grey wall, letting her casual outfit take centre stage. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders.

Fans were quick to compliment the look in the comments. “My witchy sister,” one person wrote. Another called her “The Tate 01 billboard,” while a third commented, “Perfect in every way.”

The post Tate McRae’s Adidas Micro Shorts Barely Skim Her Thighs in Photo Dump appeared first on Reality Tea.