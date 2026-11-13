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Dakota Johnson turned a viewing of her new short film into a sheer fashion moment. The actress wore a strapless black Valentino bustier dress with a see-through pleated skirt. The structured top kept the look sleek, while the skirt added the daring touch.

Dakota Johnson attends ‘The Flesh Impact’ viewing in completely see-through Valentino bustier dress

Dakota Johnson wears a sheer Valentino bustier dress to Flesh Impact viewing. She stars in Flesh Impact, a short drama directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal in honor of Marilyn Monroe’s centennial, and plays the screen icon herself.

The actress attended the viewing in Los Angeles on November 11. Rumored boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly joined her, and the two arrived in noticeably different dress codes.

According to fashion account Celeb Style Radar, the dress and heels come from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection by creative director Alessandro Michele. The strapless satin bustier has a curved neckline and sits close to the body.

Below the waist, a pleated sheer skirt falls to the knees and ends in a ruffled, wavy hem. The pleats give the skirt movement, and the hem ripples with each step.

The same dress appeared on the Valentino SS27 runway, where the model walked a red-carpeted aisle lined with wooden pews. Johnson kept the silhouette exactly as designed. Her embellished heels added a hint of shine to the otherwise black look.

She carried the Valentino DeVain Small Shoulder Bag With Eyelets, a black bag covered in small eyelets with a gold logo clasp. Two tennis necklaces and diamond drop earrings completed the jewelry, along with her signature rings.

Kate Young styled the look. Johnson wore her dark hair down with full bangs and posed with her hands clasped in front of a marble staircase.

After the viewing, Johnson and Kelly went to dinner. MGK was spotted wearing a plain white fitted T-shirt, baggy denim jeans, and a red knit beanie embroidered with the Chrome Hearts logo and cross motif.

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