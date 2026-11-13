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Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, faced fresh criticism after speaking at Fort Rucker in Alabama to honor military families. The first lady thanked relatives of service members for their sacrifices during deployments. However, her remarks quickly sparked debate online, with several social media users bringing up the president’s military history. They also questioned Melania’s role in delivering the speech a day after her Veterans Day ceremony appearance.

How Donald Trump’s military deferments entered the online discussion

According to The Mirror, during her visit to Fort Rucker, Melania Trump addressed military families and acknowledged the challenges they face while loved ones are deployed. “I want to take a moment to say thank you to one very important group of people. The families of America’s military,” she said. “Your role is profound. While your loved ones are deployed, it is up to you to keep your families strong, keep your children safe, and keep your homes full of love.”

Soon after clips of the speech circulated online, critics questioned the message. One user wrote, “Who the hell is Melania to lecture anyone about military sacrifice? Her husband never served.” Another commented, “The military has inadequate supplies, and a few suffer from post-traumatic stress.” A third added, “It’s painful and cringeworthy to have to hear her attempt to speak English.”

Others criticized the timing of the appearance, with one person writing, “Why has Trump suddenly been pulling her out of hiding to stumble through reading scripts for media attention as though she cares anything about running this country.”

The online discussion also turned to Donald Trump’s military record. According to Business Insider, Trump received four student deferments during the Vietnam War before later receiving a medical exemption in 1968 because of bone spurs in his heels.

The speech came one day after Melania attended the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Her arrival at the event also drew attention after some observers noted that she appeared several minutes after the ceremony had begun. Despite the criticism, some users defended the first lady. One supporter described her as “the kindest and most elegant first lady this country has ever had.”

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