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The royal family may feel sympathy for Meghan Markle as she deals with her father’s arrest, but that reportedly won’t open the door to a reunion. According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex’s painful situation is unlikely to end the family’s years-long feud. Prince Harry and Prince William also remain at odds, and the expert doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

Expert claims royals’ compassion for Meghan Markle amid dad’s scandal doesn’t open doors for reunion

Authorities arrested Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Florida on November 6, 2026. He faces one federal charge of possessing CSAM allegedly found in two Los Angeles-area storage units. He did not enter a plea at his initial court appearance. On November 10, a federal judge revoked his pretrial release after he allegedly removed his court-ordered ankle monitor, returning him to custody. The allegations have not been proven in court (via ABC News)

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told the Daily Express that the royal family will likely show compassion during this difficult time. However, she believes it will not change where things stand between the two sides. “There may be some sympathy for Meghan within the Royal Family,” she said, adding that this does not mean doors will open for either of them.

Koenig also believes the allegations involving Meghan’s father are unlikely to ease the reported tensions between Harry and William. She said she could not imagine the situation changing the relationship between the brothers. The expert added that William would likely remain focused on his responsibilities as heir, while supporting his wife, their three children and King Charles.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK from California in August 2026. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, initially started at a British prep school in September. However, the couple withdrew them just two days into the term following discussions with their security team about the family’s arrangements.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10. While Harry delivered a speech, Meghan withdrew from the planned speaking program. According to Sky News, she did not feel emotionally strong enough to speak publicly following her father’s arrest.

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