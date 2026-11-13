Photo Credit: @dualipa / Instagram

Dua Lipa is once again proving that even her most casual outfits can make a serious fashion statement. The singer recently treated her Instagram followers to a collection of photos with one particular look quickly grabbing attention.

Dua Lipa strikes a pose in only a barely-there strappy bra top under her jacket in new photos

Take a look at Dua Lipa’s head-turning bright ensemble:

The singer opted for a tiny black sports bra featuring thin straps and a fitted silhouette. The cropped design featured a scoop neckline, keeping the look minimal while allowing her jacket to do much of the talking.

Lipa layered the bra top underneath an oversized cobalt-blue fleece jacket from The North Face. The jacket featured contrasting black panels, a zippered front, and the brand’s recognizable white logo. Rather than fastening it completely, she left the jacket open to reveal her bra top.

She paired the look with high-waisted black leggings, creating a sleek, figure-hugging silhouette that contrasted with the jacket’s oversized proportions. In addition to this, she carried an oversized Chanel handbag in a vibrant shade of electric blue, perfectly complementing her jacket. The glossy bag featured a silver-toned chain strap and the fashion house’s signature interlocking CC logo.

Lipa lounged on a couch while puckering her lips for the camera. Her dark hair fell loosely around her shoulders as she rested one hand against her head, revealing black-painted nails and gold rings.

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