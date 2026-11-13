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Inde Navarrette’s Tiny Bandeau Top Leaves Her Midriff Bare
By Ritika Singh,3 days ago
Inde Navarrette is turning heads again, thanks to her photos and videos from a recent event. The actress graced the red carpet of the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year Party. For the occasion, she donned a bandeau top and a high-low micro miniskirt.
Inde Navarrette balances a strappy black bandeau with a dramatic gathered bottom
Take a look at the latest video of Navarrette balancing a strappy black bandeau with a dramatic gathered bottom.
The “Obsession” star’s look from the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year Party is going viral. She donned an all-black Jil Sander ensemble.
The ensemble featured a Silk Faille Top worth $650 with a bandeau design. The barely-there piece flaunted her open back and toned waist. Further, the $2,690 Lightweight Taffeta Skirt had a dramatic shape, while the high-low hemline gave the feel of a miniskirt in the front.
Navarette paired the ensemble with black pointed-toe leather pumps, a diamond necklace, and dangling earrings. She finished the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and light makeup.
The post Inde Navarrette’s Tiny Bandeau Top Leaves Her Midriff Bare appeared first on Reality Tea.