Photo Credit: @indenavarrette/Instagram

Inde Navarrette is turning heads again, thanks to her photos and videos from a recent event. The actress graced the red carpet of the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year Party. For the occasion, she donned a bandeau top and a high-low micro miniskirt.

Inde Navarrette balances a strappy black bandeau with a dramatic gathered bottom

Take a look at the latest video of Navarrette balancing a strappy black bandeau with a dramatic gathered bottom.

The “Obsession” star’s look from the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year Party is going viral. She donned an all-black Jil Sander ensemble.

The ensemble featured a Silk Faille Top worth $650 with a bandeau design. The barely-there piece flaunted her open back and toned waist. Further, the $2,690 Lightweight Taffeta Skirt had a dramatic shape, while the high-low hemline gave the feel of a miniskirt in the front.

Navarette paired the ensemble with black pointed-toe leather pumps, a diamond necklace, and dangling earrings. She finished the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and light makeup.

The post Inde Navarrette’s Tiny Bandeau Top Leaves Her Midriff Bare appeared first on Reality Tea.