Photo Credit: @tatemcrae/Instagram

Tate McRae is turning heads once again, thanks to her new photos. The Canadian singer dropped a new photo dump amid the success of her single “Housewife”. It was her look in a low-cut top that stole the spotlight.

Tate McRae wears a fitted black corset top with a plunging neckline and a pointed hem

Take a look at the latest photo of McRae wearing a fitted black corset top with a plunging neckline and a pointed hem.

The “Greedy” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos. “This is a hilariously accurate depiction of my life rn,” she wrote in the caption.

The carousel featured multiple stunning looks, with one in particular garnering major interest. It was her posing against the white background in a daring all-black ensemble. The ensemble included a black top with thick straps and a plunging neckline.

The top had a corseted silhouette and a pointed hem, offering a peek at her toned waist. The ensemble finished with micromini shorts, elevating her toned legs. McRae paired the outfit with black open-toe footwear and styled her hair in loose waves.

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