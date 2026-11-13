Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s friend has challenged the media’s coverage in the wake of her father’s arrest. The news emerges while headlines about Thomas Markle keep swirling after his federal arrest in Florida. He was arrested on one federal CSAM possession count after investigators seized approximately 78 items from his storage units.

Meghan Markle’s photographer friend has a message for her trolls

After a week of backlash following her father’s arrest, Meghan Markle has found a vocal ally in longtime family photographer Misan Harriman.

In a X post reshared from Black British Culture, Harriman urged people to “leave [Meghan] alone.” He reshared an article about the As Ever founder’s estranged father allegedly removing his ankle monitor.

Though the piece originally carried Markle’s photo, it now shows Thomas Markle’s mugshot instead. The caption accompanying his post read: “My God, leave her alone! Thanks to everyone who called this madness out!”

The response was immediate and divided, with sympathy for Meghan Markle clashing with sharp criticism.

A supporter wrote, “Please let her know that sane decent people love and support her and she has NOTHING to answer for.” Meanwhile, an X user tweeted, “The problem with people like you is you applaud viciousness when it’s against those you don’t like so you are no better.”

It looks like the controversy has left its mark on Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament.

Prince Harry delivered his speech as planned. However, the “Suits” alum withdrew hours before, saying she didn’t feel “strong enough” to speak publicly after her father’s arrest.

Meghan Markle has, however, addressed the situation, sharing that the revelations deeply shook her. Per the BBC, the 45-year-old said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

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