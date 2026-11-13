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Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp became the subject of an unexpected late-night joke after Jimmy Kimmel nearly mixed up the president’s longtime aide with first lady Melania Trump. The slip happened during the host’s opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing reports surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Kimmel quickly caught the mistake himself, turning the moment into another joke that drew laughter from both the audience and the comedian.

How Natalie Harp became the subject of a late-night name mix-up

During Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel brought up new reports involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. He addressed allegations that one of Huang’s former partners was suspected of spying for China. While referencing President Donald Trump’s comments defending Huang, Kimmel joked that spies are not supposed to advertise who they are.

“I wonder if Trump at any point when he heard this story thought, ‘I wonder if Natalia is a spy,'” Kimmel said before immediately correcting himself. “I almost said Melania.” The audience burst into laughter as Kimmel continued the joke. “How great would that be? Melania was spying for the Slovenians this whole time,” he added before moving on with the monologue.

The brief on-air mix-up came as Kimmel criticized Trump’s defense of Huang. The former Nvidia CEO reportedly denied knowing that the woman in question was allegedly connected to Chinese intelligence.

Natalie Harp has previously appeared in Kimmel’s comedy routines. Earlier this year, the late-night host mocked Trump’s aide with a comedy sketch featuring an actor portraying Harp. The parody exaggerated her reported loyalty to the president. In one scene, the impersonator followed Kimmel while carrying oversized bags before asking, “Can I put my finger inside your mouth?” Kimmel jokingly replied, “No. Just go ahead and sit down.”

Harp has frequently drawn media attention for her close working relationship with Trump. Meanwhile, Kimmel’s latest slip added another lighthearted moment to his ongoing jokes about the president and members of his inner circle.

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