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Taylor Swift is reportedly being advised to “take back control” by sharing her wedding pictures herself after photos from the ceremony were leaked. Swift married Travis Kelce in July at Madison Square Garden, and despite the strict secrecy surrounding the wedding and the reported signing of NDAs, photos recently surfaced online. The photos revealed details of the ceremony’s décor and venue setup, leaving the pop icon reportedly feeling hurt and betrayed.

Taylor Swift considering releasing wedding details as leaks continue, per source

Taylor Swift might reportedly release her wedding pictures as leaks from the ceremony continue to surface. When she married Travis Kelce, the couple reportedly took several precautions to keep the wedding details under wraps. The exact venue of the ceremony reportedly remained a secret until the last minute.

Guests were asked to sign NDAs and surrender their phones at the entrance. According to a report by Heat World, the couple paid a hefty amount for security. Despite these extensive arrangements, photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony recently surfaced online.

The images reportedly revealed behind-the-scenes details of the décor, design plans, and venue setup. The leaks have naturally left the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player disappointed. A source claimed that much of Swift’s life is already public, which is why she wanted her wedding day to belong solely to the couple. This was also the reason they went to such great lengths to keep the event private.

Now that the photos have been leaked, the “Blank Space” hitmaker is allegedly asking questions of everyone who had access to the wedding details, including her friends, reportedly making some of them uncomfortable.

A source explained that many people in Swift’s circle are advising her to release the pictures herself and “take back control.” This way, even if more details leak, it would become less of an issue while also giving her fans a glimpse into the special occasion.

However, according to the source, this is not something Swift is particularly keen on doing. The source further explained, “It would at least give her a sense of ownership over all of this again, which is always empowering.”

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