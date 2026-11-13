Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain brought her signature glamour to her latest television appearance. The actress stepped out for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a look that gave the classic red-carpet formula an unexpected twist. Her latest appearance also offered another glimpse of her evolving style.

Jessica Chastain has legs for days in Elie Saab micro minidress for Jimmy Fallon show

For her November 11 appearance on the NBC talk show, Chastain wore a black silk-blend micro minidress by Elie Saab. The design featured tiny white embellishments scattered across the fabric, creating a subtle contrast against its dark base. Its square neckline came with broad shoulder straps, both finished with delicate black lace trim. The detailing added a softer touch to the otherwise structured upper portion.

The fitted bodice transitioned into a slightly relaxed mini skirt, giving the dress a flattering shape. Decorative patch pockets at the hips added another detail to the design, while its exceptionally short hemline brought her legs into focus. The skirt sat high on her thighs, appearing even shorter when she sat down for the interview. Its combination of a structured top and relaxed bottom kept the silhouette from looking overly fitted.

Chastain completed the outfit with black pointed-toe patent leather pumps. Their glossy finish complemented the dark dress without distracting from its embellishments. She kept her jewelry understated with gold earrings and a matching ring.

Her beauty look also deserved attention. The actress wore her blonde bob in soft waves with a side part, allowing the shorter cut to frame her face. Red lipstick added a bold touch, while softly defined eyes kept the rest of her makeup balanced.

Chastain has been embracing her blonde hair since moving away from her signature red shade. Her latest appearance brought that transformation together with a playful Elie Saab design, making the micro minidress the standout element of her talk show look.

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