Photo Credit: @kourtneykardash - Instagram

Kourtney Kardashianrecently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The reality star celebrated a very special family milestone. She marked her youngest child’s third birthday on Instagram. The Poosh founder shared intimate glimpses of their private life. A Kourtney Kardashian breastfeeding photo has captured widespread attention. It offers fans a remarkably tender look at early motherhood. The sweet pictures quickly resonated with her massive audience.

Kourtney Kardashian breastfeeding baby son Rocky in early days becomes highlight of birthday post

As Kourtney Kardashian, 47, watches her toddler son Rocky grow, she chose to share precious moments from his earliest days with her followers. Her Instagram birthday tribute featured two images highlighting the bond between mother and child. In one black-and-white snapshot, she is pictured planting a tender kiss on her newborn baby’s cheek.

Furthermore, a second photograph shows Kourtney breastfeeding her baby son while sitting comfortably on the floor. She is dressed casually in an oversized black hoodie. This candid portrayal of early motherhood highlights the quiet moments that happen entirely away from the public eye.

Accompanying these memories, Kourtney borrowed a poetic quote to caption the three-year milestone from a children’s picture book, “On the Night You Were Born,” by Nancy Tillman. Kourtney captioned her post, “Heaven blew every trumpet and played every horn on the wonderful, marvelous night you were born. 11.1.23”.

The dedication commemorates Rocky’s November 1, 2023, birthday while reflecting the joy his arrival brought to the family. He is Kourtney’s fourth child overall and her first with husband Travis Barker. The couple’s blended family includes Kourtney’s three children with ex Scott Disick, Travis’ two children and stepdaughter from his previous family, and their son Rocky.

The birthday tribute quickly garnered attention and support across social media. While fans appreciated the intimate look into her life, fellow public figures also filled the comment section with warmth. Notable personalities, including Lauren Sánchez and Miranda Kerr, reacted to the post by leaving heart emojis, celebrating the mother-son milestone alongside her.

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