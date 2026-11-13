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Prince Harry is reportedly facing renewed calls to return to official royal duties. According to a source, his latest high-profile appearance in Europe has reignited debate about whether the monarchy could benefit from bringing the Duke of Sussex back into the fold. The 42-year-old appeared at the European Parliament in Brussels. He was joined by Meghan Markle to highlight the dangers of online harm to children.

Prince Harry facing calls to return to official royal duties, per source

Prince Harry reportedly urged to return to royal duties after Brussels appearance, as per Radaronline. The event on November 10 marked the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. It is a travelling installation remembering children who died after online harm. Harry delivered the keynote address. His prominent role has seemingly prompted fresh discussion about whether he should resume public responsibilities.

A palace insider allegedly claimed that Harry’s position between celebrity activism and his royal status is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. The source argued that he has more to offer the royal family than he does outside of it, as he remains one of its most recognizable members. They reportedly added that his latest appearance showed he can still command international attention for serious causes.

Furthermore, the insider suggested the monarchy could use his help. With a smaller royal family facing the same expectations, the source claimed there are only so many engagements the senior royals can take on. They reportedly described Harry as a once highly effective representative who brought energy, humor and spontaneity to events.

However, the source admitted a return would not be simple. “Bringing him back would be complicated,” the insider said. Reports indicate that King Charles would need to separate his feelings as a father from his duties as monarch, while the family would need to rebuild trust.

The insider allegedly suggested a limited role focusing on veterans and charitable work could be a starting point. The possibility of Harry returning without Meghan Markle joining him in official duties has also reportedly been raised, as the palace has previously resisted mixing royal duties with independent commercial activity.

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