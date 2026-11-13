Photo Credit: @monicabarbaro/Instagram

Monica Barbaro is turning heads once again, thanks to her new photos. The actress graced the red carpet at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party. For the occasion, she slayed in a plunging two-tone dress.

Take a look at the latest photos of Barbaro‘s plunging dress giving classic monochrome dressing a daring update.

The look of the “A Complete Unknown” star from the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party is going viral. Barbaro donned a black-and-white dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection.

The body-hugging black bodice featured a daringly low, plunging neckline. Moreover, the piece featured mini cutouts on the sides, doubling down on boldness. The ensemble finished with a voluminous textured white skirt.

Barbaro paired the dress with black Aquazzura V Plexi PVC-and-leather slingback sandals, Leviev diamond earrings, and an Arielle Ratner Diamond Bomba Ring. She styled her hair in side-parted waves, and her soft makeup felt like icing on the cake.

The post Monica Barbaro Serves a Serious Plunge in a Striking Two-Tone Dress appeared first on Reality Tea.