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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels. Royal experts could sense the awkwardness in the couple’s body language. One noted how the Sussexes’ faces showed the toll of “difficult few weeks” at the event.

Expert talks about how the Sussexes were having a difficult time in Brussels

The Royal Observer’s Associate Editor, Joshua Rom, discussed the Sussexes’ latest appearance with expert Bronte Coy. Coy noted the impact of Thomas Markle’s scandal on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance in Brussels.

“It was a very emotional outing. You could clearly see on Harry and Meghan’s faces as they turned up,” the royal expert said. She continued, “The toll that the last few days and the last few weeks have had on them as that personal story has unfolded.”

Coy added that the couple arrived at the event to “get on with the job.” However, the tension was certainly intense. “They’re very stoic. But I think we all noticed, you know, as soon as they turned up, it was very much written on their faces that it’s been it’s been a difficult few weeks,” the expert shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about children’s safety for years. Despite the same cause, the Brussels visit looked different from any other event before.

“This is something we’ve heard Harry speak about a lot over the years, and I’ve heard him speak about it even in person,” Coy explained. She added that, compared to his previous performances, one could see “it has been a heavy period for him.”

Coy shared that Harry’s speech “hit a much stronger note” on Tuesday. This was not just for “everyone in the room” but probably also for “himself”.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly to join Harry for a rare joint keynote address, but she backed out. “She pulled out (at) the last minute. You know what, fair play to her for coming along because, as I said, you could tell it had been a difficult period,” Coy noted. The expert continued, “But she was there in front and center supporting him.”

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