Photo Credit: @brittanylynne / Instagram

Brittany Mahomes has a playful theory about the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearances, and her growing family may have something to do with it. The pregnant mom of three recently reacted to a post highlighting an amusing pattern involving her pregnancies and Patrick Mahomes’ team. Her response suggests she’s more than happy to play along with the coincidence.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes jokes baby no. 4 could have a big role to play for Chiefs this season

Photo Credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes recently reshared a post from Complex Sports on her Instagram Stories that pointed out an interesting pattern. The graphic featured Brittany and Patrick celebrating on the field and read, “Every season Brittany Mahomes is pregnant, the Chiefs make the Super Bowl.”

She added her own humorous take to the post, writing, “Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” followed by laughing and playful emojis. Her response appeared to play along with the fan theory rather than suggest that baby No. 4 would actually have anything to do with the team’s performance.

There is, however, a little history behind the joke. Brittany was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Sterling, when the Chiefs reached Super Bowl LV in February 2021. They returned to the championship game during the 2022-23 season, when she had welcomed their second child, Bronze, in November 2022. Their third child, Golden, arrived in January 2025, shortly before Kansas City played in Super Bowl LIX.

The team reached the Super Bowl during all three pregnancy periods, although its results varied. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and lost to the Eagles again in 2025.

Now, with Brittany pregnant with baby No. 4, fans have another reason to keep an eye on the Chiefs’ season. The couple announced their latest pregnancy on November 10, sharing a family photograph with their three children. They captioned the post, “Another blessing from God & then there were 6.” For now, Brittany seems happy to embrace the running joke. Whether the Chiefs can extend the amusing coincidence remains to be seen.

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