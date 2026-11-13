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A source said that neither Prince William nor King Charles has made the necessary effort to reconcile with Prince Harry. The source suggests that such a situation could prompt the Duke of Sussex to consider another “fresh start.” This update comes a few days after his controversial GQ interview, where he claimed that he’s determined to make things right with the royal family.

Insiders claim about Harry’s attempts to reconnect with his family

The insider told Closer Online that William and King Charles hadn’t taken a step forward to repair the relationship with Prince Harry, which could lead him to take immediate action. They said, “Harry is still hoping to make some headway with his father and William, but so far there’s been very little encouragement; at some point he’s going to throw in the towel.” They further emphasized that things haven’t been smooth in America either for the Sussexes and that this relocation to another country could prove to be the beginning they desire.

The source further explained how the relocation to Australia could benefit them amid declining popularity polls in the UK. “For one thing, they always get such a warm welcome there; they aren’t judged nearly as harshly as they are in England, or even America, these days. Harry already has a big network of friends living there, and it’s a part of the Commonwealth, which adds to the appeal for him,” they added.

However, the insider stated that the couple hasn’t given up on the UK yet and still looks forward to reconciling with the royal family. But they won’t put their lives on hold waiting for that to happen, given that the chances seem slim, the source said. “For now, they’re framing this as an exciting adventure, but if things go as well as they’re hoping, who knows where it could lead,” they elaborated.

This update also comes amid a distressing time for Markle, as her estranged father has been arrested on federal charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

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