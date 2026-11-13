Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already taking aim at the Democratic Party before they can put his administration under the microscope following the midterms. The president used a pair of early-morning Truth Social posts to accuse the opposition of corruption.

Donald Trump calls out Democrats on Truth Social

One of the first targets could be the president’s financial dealings. Democrats want to examine how Donald Trump and his family have reportedly added billions to their wealth since his return to the White House. The possible investigations could also cover the troubled release of Jeffrey Epstein files, construction projects such as Trump’s proposed White House ballroom, and ICE’s aggressive immigration enforcement (via The Daily Beast).

Trump, however, insists Democrats have no grounds to investigate him. In a Truth Social post, he accused the party of using corruption allegations to “deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME” in Democratic-led states, including Minnesota and California. He also reminded followers in another post that he does not accept a presidential salary. He claimed that he is the “only President to have done so!”

A second message, posted at 6:28 a.m., revisited the release of his tax records from his first term. Those records showed he paid little or no federal income taxes between 2015 and 2020. Trump claimed “Democrat-inspired accountants” spent a year examining his finances but found he “did everything right.” Trump also accused Democrats of using false charges to damage Republicans.

The coming investigations have already sparked a clash between the White House and Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming House Oversight Committee chair. After the midterms, Garcia issued a blunt warning to the administration, saying they should “Lawyer up.”

White House counsel Will Scharf responded with a letter arguing that certain investigations and subpoenas could violate constitutional limits. “Issuing unlawful subpoenas with the intention of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights and privileges may warrant further investigation.” Scharf also warned that attempts to intimidate executive branch officials are a criminal offense.

The post Donald Trump Fires Back at Democrats as They Prepare to Investigate His Team appeared first on Reality Tea.