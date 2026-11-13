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Donald Trump has named his choice to lead Nvidia, and it’s an ex-Apple CEO. The president posted his endorsement on Thursday, after Jensen Huang quit as chief executive of the chipmaker he co-founded. Neither Apple nor Cook has commented.

How Tim Cook became Donald Trump’s preferred replacement

Trump made his pitch on Truth Social. “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple,” he wrote. He ended the post with: “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Nvidia has not responded to Trump’s suggestion.

The board has also not moved to appoint Cook and instead installed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Cook left Apple’s top job in September after 15 years and now serves as the company’s executive chairman. He has spent the past year cultivating ties with the administration. Last year, he gave Trump a custom US-made plaque on a 24-carat gold stand to mark Apple’s “American Manufacturing Program,” announced alongside a pledge to invest an additional $100 billion in domestic manufacturing.

Now, Huang resigned as CEO, president, and board member effective immediately. He had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Two subsequent reports have alleged a second and third extramarital relationship with Nvidia employees. The board has hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation.

Before this disclosure, Donald Trump said on Monday that Jensen Huang told him he did not know the woman linked to him was allegedly a spy. Nvidia shares dropped 13% at the opening bell on Thursday before recovering to close down 4.3%, erasing more than $180 billion in market value. So, whether the ex-Apple CEO wants the job remains an open question.

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