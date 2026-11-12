Donald Trump’s Introduction of Pete Hegseth Draws Boos at Veterans Day Event

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Pete Hegseth was booed at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday when President Donald Trump introduced him at a Veterans Day ceremony. The jeers came right after the defense secretary survived a House push to impeach him.

Donald Trump praises Pete Hegseth as some Arlington attendees boo his introduction

Some people in the Arlington crowd jeered as Donald Trump brought Pete Hegseth forward. The President then addressed the noise directly. “I had a feeling that was going to happen,” he said. Reports did not make clear whether he meant the boos or the cheers that came before them.

However, Trump then defended his pick. “He’s done a fantastic job,” he said. “He loves you, and he protects you – he’s all about you.”

Another account of the wreath-laying ceremony focused on applause instead. It said Hegseth drew the loudest response of anyone Trump singled out, a list that included first lady Melania Trump, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Cane.

Moreover, Hegseth came to the ceremony fresh from a House vote that ended 211-204. Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie forced the vote and joined every Democrat who cast a ballot in favor of impeachment. The rest of the GOP conference opposed it. Eleven Democrats skipped the vote entirely. The motion needed only eight more supporters to pass.

For those unaware, Massie’s eight articles accused Hegseth of breaking the Constitution and other laws during operations that included the Iran war and the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Separate accusations of high crimes and misdemeanors covered strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

Hours before the vote, Hegseth defended his record. “This is not patriotism. This is sabotage,” he said. At a rare press briefing Tuesday, he also said, “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it.”

On the other hand, Donald Trump celebrated on Truth Social. “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!” he wrote. Trump, Vice President Vance, and other senior officials had backed Hegseth and attacked Massie as the vote took place.

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