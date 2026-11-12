Pete Hegseth’s Team Gets a Lesson in Respect at Arlington

Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stopped Pete Hegseth’s party after it laughed loudly during a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans have criticized the defense secretary since, while the Pentagon says the guard simply kept order.

Veterans respond to the reminder to show respect at the Tomb

Hegseth stopped at the memorial with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. After someone asked for one more picture, the group burst out laughing.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors unidentified American service members from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Visitors are expected to maintain silence and respect at the memorial. The guard on duty spoke up immediately. “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” the sentinel bellowed. A loud laugh had been audible moments earlier. Hegseth glanced back as the group walked away.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran, posted a video on X about the exchange. “Everybody knows when you go to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, you don’t laugh, you don’t talk loudly, you show respect. You show honor at this tomb,” he said. He added, “I have never seen an official get scolded like that.”

Kinzinger repeated his criticism on CNN, where he called the episode “a completely inappropriate mess on his end.” He also credited the Sentinel with applying the same standard to the defense secretary as to every other visitor. Retired Air Force colonel Moe Davis praised the guard too, labeling Hegseth a “daily dishonor and disgrace” on X.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell addressed the moment in a statement to the Daily Beast. He said the department has always honored, and will keep honoring, the sacrifices of service members. On the incident itself, he said “a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.” All in all, the episode comes as Hegseth fights to keep his job amid questions about his leadership at the Pentagon and his role in the Iran war.

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