Jennifer Lopez Slips Out of Michael Ngo Dress To Reveal Nude Catsuit at The Met

Photo Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images for Bilt/ Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez slipped out of her Michael Ngo dress to reveal the nude catsuit she was wearing underneath for her performance at The Met. The “On the Floor” singer put on a racy surprise performance at Bilt Town Square on November 10. Besides performing her old hits, she also debuted a new song titled “Proof of Love.”

Jennifer Lopez ditches Michael Ngo dress that’s barely hanging on to reveal nude fishnet catsuit at The Met

Jennifer Lopez made her grand entrance on the shoulders of burly male dancers for her surprise performance at The Met. She wore a fur-trimmed long-sleeved trench coat over a custom emerald green dress from Michael Ngo. The gown featured draping gathered at the hip with a vintage-inspired crystal floral brooch. Further, it featured an asymmetric bodice that only covered one side of the bust.

During her performance, Lopez shed the coat and the dress to flaunt her toned figure in a black fishnet catsuit. The daring catsuit hugged every curve and featured a halter neckline, complete with a collar. A dense, glittering constellation of crystals adorned the collar and the entire neckline of the catsuit. The glimmering crystals caught the stage lights with every movement. She layered the catsuit over a nude-toned bodysuit.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer wore black lace-up booties for a sleek look. Her jewelry selection elevated the look to high-fashion fantasy. Diamond fringe earrings grazed the shoulders, while the matching crystallized choker and sparkling ear cuffs added extra sparkle. She also wore a David Webb cocktail ring, sourced from The Back Vault.

Initially, Lopez also wore a black headpiece adorned with a crystal brooch at the front. Later, she took it off, allowing her caramel brown hair to fall around her shoulders in loose waves. Meanwhile, her makeup featured a luminous, glowing complexion, sculpted cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip.

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