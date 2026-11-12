King Charles Warns of the Future Prince William’s Kids’ Generation Faces

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King Charles and Prince William reportedly have similar opinions on the climate impacting future generations. The Prince of Wales shared his thoughts in the recent issue of Country Life Magazine. Soon after, Charles echoed a similar sentiment to the delegates at the COP31 meeting.

The King’s COP31 message echoes William’s focus on future generations

King Charles and Prince William have similar feelings about the world inherited by their future generation. In the latest issue of Country Life Magazine, William talked about the evolution of places and what it means for his kids.

He shared his memories of the countryside of Highrove and a garden that never stood still. “There’s a treehouse built in a holly tree in the garden there that I can still picture exactly as it was when I first saw it on my seventh birthday. Except it isn’t quite as it was,” the Prince of Wales wrote.

He continued, “Over the years, it has been restored and adapted.” William said he learnt that “the places you love best are not the ones you preserve unchanged, but the ones you keep quietly improving.” The 44-year-old said he often thinks about the impact this evolution may have on his children.

He emphasized his responsibility for climatic change for the benefit of the new generations. “One day, George, Charlotte and Louis may ask me what I did to help communities thrive. You as a reader might get the same question,” he wrote.

William added, “I’d like to think that I recognised ideas and opportunities and had the confidence to help them grow. That when the moment came, we didn’t simply imagine a better future — we helped build it, so that someone else could build further still.”

According to The Royal Observe, soon after the interview was published, King Charles shared a statement with the delegates attending the COP31 summit. “As the world gathers for C.O.P.31, I can only hope that this same spirit of partnership and common purpose can help inspire the collective action that our planet – and future generations – so urgently need,” Charles wrote. He added, “Our children and grandchildren will not judge us by the promises we made, but by what we chose to do.”

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