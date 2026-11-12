Eva Longoria Elevates Seriously Plunging Dress With AMP Monaco Jewelry

Photo Credit: @evalongoria / Instagram

Eva Longoria is bringing a glamorous touch to her latest fashion campaign. The actor teamed up with APM Monaco for a striking black-and-white shoot that puts elegance and sophistication front and center. With a daring outfit and plenty of sparkle, Longoria made a statement while introducing the jewelry brand’s newest collection.

Eva Longoria’s plunging dress gets luxe with the addition of APM Monaco jewelry

For the campaign, Eva Longoria wore a plunging black dress that perfectly complemented her statement accessories. The sleeveless design featured broad shoulder straps and a dramatically low neckline, complete with a narrow V-shaped plunge that extended down the center of her chest. The fitted bodice hugged her figure before flowing into a voluminous skirt, creating a striking contrast between the structured upper half and the softer silhouette below.

However, the real highlight of the look was the APM Monaco jewelry. The actor accessorised her black dress with a dazzling layered necklace featuring multiple rows of sparkling stones. The closely fitted design sat beautifully around her neck, drawing attention to her collarbones and the dress’s daring neckline.

She also wore a pair of long, dangling earrings with a geometric, zigzag-inspired design that added even more sparkle. Longoria completed the look with several statement bracelets stacked across both wrists, including chunky, intricately detailed pieces that caught the light as she moved her hands. A selection of rings provided the finishing touches.

The campaign video offered several close-up shots of the jewelry, highlighting the intricate detailing of the matching set. In one particularly glamorous moment, Longoria crossed her arms to showcase the stacked accessories, while another shot captured her gently touching her face.

Her beauty look was equally polished. Longoria styled her dark hair into a sleek, pulled-back ponytail, allowing her earrings and necklace to remain in focus.

Sharing the campaign on Instagram, Longoria introduced APM Monaco’s Collection Hiver, describing it as a celebration of black-and-white contrasts and timeless glamour. The collection launches on November 12. In this video, Longoria demonstrated how statement jewelry can elevate a simple outfit.

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