Donald Trump Uses Bizzare 1-Word Insult for Kaitlan Collins’ Pete Hegseth Question

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Donald Trump turned a question about Pete Hegseth’s future into a personal attack on CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. The president dismissed her challenge with a sharp insult and mocked her network’s ratings. The exchange came as Hegseth faces calls for impeachment and growing uncertainty over his position at the Pentagon.

Donald Trump insults Kaitlan Collins over Pete Hegseth question

Pete Hegseth’s job security took center stage when Collins asked whether Trump would continue supporting him if Congress moved to impeach him. Trump answered “yeah,” arguing that the defense secretary had “won two wars.” He appeared to refer to the strikes on Venezuela and the ongoing conflict involving Iran (via The Daily Beast).

Collins then brought up Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth in the House. She pointed out that Massie had accused the Pentagon chief of carrying out an illegal act. Trump brushed aside the lawmaker’s criticism before turning his attention to the reporter. He called Massie a “loser” and then directed the same insult at Collins, saying “just like you’re a loser at CNN.”

Massie’s impeachment effort lists several accusations against Hegseth. They include violating the War Powers Resolution, failing to protect civilians, ordering extrajudicial killings, restricting free speech and kidnapping a foreign leader. The articles also accuse him of pursuing an illegal war in Yemen. Trump has reportedly weighed firing Hegseth, but told reporters he still stands behind him.

Trump’s first unscripted White House briefing since the midterms quickly turned into a heated exchange. The elections dealt Republicans a fatal blow, costing them longtime footing in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. Trump brushed off the losses as “ridiculous” and vented about the falling stock market.

The clash also brought back memories of Trump’s past run-ins with female reporters. He had previously taken shots at Collins, complaining that she did not smile enough. Other journalists, including Natalie Allison, Catherine Lucey and Norah O’Donnell, have also found themselves in his firing line after pressing him on immigration, the Epstein files and his previous associations.

The post Donald Trump Uses Bizzare 1-Word Insult for Kaitlan Collins’ Pete Hegseth Question appeared first on Reality Tea.