Kate Middleton’s Three-Word Remark About William Caught by Lip Reader

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A lip reader interpreted the three-word compliment Kate Middleton reportedly gave Prince William during Remembrance Sunday. According to the expert, Middleton remarked on her husband’s natural manner while speaking to Queen Camilla. During the ceremony, she also honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing her pearl drop earrings.

In a conversation with the Daily Express, lip reader Nicola Hickling said everyone knows that Middleton loves to see Prince William in uniform. During Remembrance Sunday, the future king wore the uniform of the Lieutenant Colonel of the Household Cavalry, and his wife reportedly admired his appearance. Hickling added, “After he places the poppy wreath at the cenotaph, the camera pans to her and Catherine turns to her and says, ‘he’s so natural’.'”

Meanwhile, Middleton wore a black coat by Catherine Walker, a Jane Taylor hat, and an HMS Glasgow brooch with three poppies. However, what drew the most attention was her heirloom earrings, which belonged to Princess Diana. This jewelry was gifted to the late princess by Collingwood Jewelry House to Diana in 1981 on her engagement day. This was not the first time Middleton sported these earrings, as they made an earlier appearance during the premiere of Tom Cruise’s Digger movie.

Recently, Middleton and William’s also broke a traditional royal rule, approaching public engagement their own way. A source told The Daily Mail, “[T]hey’re upping their game, as William and Kate continue to seek new and authentic ways to connect with people—from appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast to adopting a strategy of controlled openness as opposed to institutional secrecy that has guided the Firm’s PR outreach.” These remarks came right after the BBC documentary, where William praised Sir Kevin Sinfield’s humble nature while emphasizing how the world needs less ego.

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