Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 Episode 18 Recap: Reunion Part 1

Photo Credit: Martha Galvan/Bravo

Welcome to the first part of The Real Housewives of Orange CountySeason 20 reunion.Last time, Vicki gathered past and present RHOC housewives to celebrate the show’s 20th birthday. And Gina confronted Tamra and Heather for comments they made about her finances.

What happened in Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 Episode 18?

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Vicki defended her history of mom-shaming. And Heather was raked over the coals for talking about Tamra and Carmella behind their backs.

It’s all about Vicki

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The set brought it way back to the Season 1 reunion, which was held in Vicki’s backyard grotto. Poor Vicki made her entrance in a wheelchair. She had knee surgery 48 hours before the reunion.

A fan question for Vicki asked, “Why can’t you just relax, unplug, and enjoy what you built for yourself?” Vicki replied, “Well, because I have a lot of staff, a lot of employees. I have a responsibility with my company.”

In addition, Vicki’s constant desire to work irked her co-stars. Host Andy Cohen stated, “It is what the women on [Real Housewives] Ultimate Girls’ Trip were saying about you.”

Vicki said she understood, noting, “My responsibilities don’t end when I’m doing Housewives or Girls’ Trip. To do two shows and working, it was hard.”

Andy pointed out that fans criticized Vicki for being “checked out.” Vicki replied that she “did feel reserved. I did feel quiet.”

Then, Andy asked about Vicki’s ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson. “Hypothetically, if he called you tomorrow and said, ‘I want to get back together,’ would you?” Andy asked. “Well, hypothetically, the answer would be, ‘We have a lot to talk about,’” Vicki said.

The cast was floored. “I don’t love him anymore the way I did as a wife,” Vicki said. “I’m all about the family.” And while Vicki’s boyfriend, Michael Smith, “was supportive” of Vicki reclaiming her orange, he initially didn’t want to film.

Why did Vicki’s boyfriend call Jenn?

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After Jenn called Vicki and Mike’s relationship “sad” in the press, Jenn received a call. “To call me at 10 o’clock at night, from your phone number, and Michael just let me have it. Cussed at me,” Jenn stated.

Vicki admitted that she spoke to Jenn on the phone first. “Well, he told me to keep his f*cking name out of my mouth,” Jenn said. So, Vicki rolled her eyes.

When Jenn called her out, Vicki said, “I’m gonna roll them large.” Is it almost time for recess?

“However it happened, he got on the phone and was aggressive at her, and that’s inappropriate,” Gina said. “I just tell him to stay out of it,” Vicki responded. “I can’t be responsible for everybody.”

Next, Andy asked Shannon if something had happened between her and Mike at The Quiet Woman in June 2026. Shannon froze, while the ladies confirmed that it did. “Well, I was upset, and Mike was talking to the owner, and then she looked over at me and laughed,” Shannon explained. She suspected that they were discussing her.

“Well, you said to him, ‘Why are you hugging her goodbye?’” Tamra stated. “And then Mike got upset, and, like, he basically said, ‘I’ve known her for 25 years. Don’t you f*cking worry about who I’m hugging. It’s none of your business.’”

Finally, Shannon admitted that she was upset by the incident, but they “worked through it.”

Naturally, the ladies weighed in about Vicki’s ring. Shannon explained that Mike bought it “because it was beautiful and he knew he wanted to give it to her when it was the right time.”

However, Vicki said that she doesn’t want to get remarried. And no one, including Vicki, has ever seen the mysterious ring.

Tamra’s tangled relationships

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Next, Andy brought up the drama between Vicki and Tamra. Namely, over Vicki’s podcast comments about Tamra’s relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney. “At the time, that was two and a half years ago. She was so awful to Shannon, and I felt protective over Shannon,” Vicki commented.

Tamra said that she and Vicki “were not in a bad place.” She added that they “never discussed it before starting to film.” As for Tamra and Shannon’s current relationship? Tamra asked, “Are we co-workers, or are we friends?”

Shannon responded, “I can’t, for myself, go back to where we were 10 years ago.” However, Shannon spent two hours on the phone talking with Tamra the night before the premiere. Heather called Shannon out for sending “mixed signals.” In the end, both ladies decided to move forward.

During a break, Vicki left the couch, and Emily, Gina, and Shannon discussed how Vicki, Tamra, and Alexis Bellino were in a group chat. “I mean, she was hugging f*cking John [Janssen] coming into the party,” Shannon said, referencing her ex-boyfriend.

Later, Andy brought up how Carmella and her boyfriend, Danny Hampel, called it quits. “It’s not easy ’cause there was a lot of love there, but it’s not healthy for me,” Carmella said. “I couldn’t get truth from him.”

Vicki denies mom-shaming Carmella

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Another fan question for Vicki read, “You’ve said numerous times that you don’t like bullying and mean-girl behavior. So, why bully and mean-girl Carmella the way you did this season?”

For once, Vicki took some responsibility. “Straight answer is, I shouldn’t have, and I was wrong. And I was not mom-shaming her going to Vegas. I didn’t say you were a terrible mother,” Vicki stated. “I said, ‘You’re living in Corona Del Mar, and you left your four kids back there.’”

However, Heather disagreed. “I never said anything about her being a bad mother or an absent mother,” Vicki insisted. “I never did.”

While Vicki continued to deny mom-shaming Carmella, Heather stated, “No one on the couch agrees with that.” Finally, Carmella chimed in. “In a confessional, Vicki, you said, ‘Looks like Danny’s doing her job,’” Carmella remarked.

Cue the flashback footage. “I guess Danny’s filling in her role. Many times,” Vicki commented.

The “OG of the OC” said that Danny told her that he was caring for Carmella’s children. When Vicki complimented his relationship with the kids, Danny reportedly responded, ‘I’m basically taking care of the kids because she’s got to work up in Orange County.’”

“That’s different than saying raising the kids,” Shannon pointed out. “Shannon, you’re doing schematics right now,” Vicki replied, much to Andy’s amusement.

However, a fan mentioned that Vicki “criticized Meghan King Edmond’s parenting of her stepdaughter,” and that Vicki remarked that “Tamra needs to be careful because she already lost custody of one child.” Conveniently, Vicki didn’t “recall” slamming Meghan.

Heather’s chair was radioactive

Next, it was Heather’s turn in the hot seat, and her authenticity was questioned. Andy brought up Heather’s claim that she never talked “about Tamra between seasons” with Jenn. “The truth is, Heather and I have had very real conversations about Tamra and how she feels about you. It’s like you want to curate your character,” Jenn told Heather.

“We all went out last year after the reunion,” Heather said. “We all talked about Tamra. Tamra and I have talked about this,” she added.

“But as you lead the charge on this horrific conversation,” Jenn began. An activated Heather exclaimed, “By the way, I did not lead the charge! I’m saying what happened was, you singled me out because you want her to go down, and you want me to do it,” Heather said, gesturing towards Tamra.

“Do Emily and Gina agree that Heather says one thing off-camera and another thing on-camera?” Andy asked. “I mean, does she do it all the time?” Emily replied. “No.” When Tamra opined that all the RHOC ladies engage in this behavior, Emily fired back, “Not to the degree that you’re literally two different people.”

Heather slams her friendship with Gina

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“But I think the difference is, nobody’s sending donuts to Carmella’s house as they’re talking about her trashy hair,” Jenn said. In unseen footage, Carmella revealed her son has an egg allergy, and Heather sent him donuts.

When Heather denied calling Carmella’s hair “trashy,” Emily exclaimed, “You told Shane she was trashy!”

Emily continued, “As soon as the camera goes down, you go right over to production, and you say, ‘She’s trashy. Get her off the show. She doesn’t belong,’” Emily said, referencing the Nobu dinner.

Carmella explained why Heather’s text hurt her more than the “trashy” remark. “I wouldn’t text that ‘I can’t wait to see you’ and then turn around and say things behind your back,” Carmella said. Thankfully, Heather apologized.

Then, Gina confronted Heather about using Carmella as a realtor. “I was upset when they were bringing a realtor into this, you know, arena or whatever, and I shared that with you. As my friend, I was surprised, and it hurt my feelings,” Gina said.

“The mean things that you have said about me, Gina, are just crazy,” Heather said. “You went on the last episode and said, ‘Heather is the sparkliest something in the sandbox, but isn’t it crazy that no one wants to be friends with her?’”

Fancy Pants continued, “But I totally get that, because it probably takes someone, I don’t know, secure and strong and successful to be my friend. And maybe that’s not you.” Yikes!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. It streams on Peacock the next day.

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