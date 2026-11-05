Alan Cumming Names the Celebrity He Wants on ‘The Traitors’

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Alan Cumming has revealed which celebrity he would love to see join The Traitors, and his choice is none other than comedian and actor Meg Stalter. The show’s host recently expressed his admiration for Stalter. He described her as hilarious and bold while sharing his enthusiasm for potentially seeing her compete in the reality series.

The two are also part of Old Navy’s 2026 holiday campaign, titled “All Aboard the Jingle Jet,” alongside several other celebrities.

Alan Cumming wants Meg Stalter on The Traitors

During a conversation with InStyle in early November, Cumming revealed that Stalter would be his dream casting choice for The Traitors. Although the two appeared in the same Old Navy holiday campaign, they did not get to meet because their portions were filmed on separate days. Nevertheless, Cumming has been following her work and is clearly impressed by her personality and sense of humor.

“I’m fascinated by Meg,” Cumming told the publication. He also praised her performances in the holiday advertisements, adding, “I really admire her and she’s hilarious in these ads.”

Moreover, the actor particularly appreciates Stalter’s willingness to embrace unconventional fashion choices. He recalled her appearance at the Emmys, where she dressed up as an actual Emmy award. He said, “I love how bold she is, like at the Emmys when she came as an Emmy, that was genius!”

Cumming further admitted, “She’s the one I’m most fangirl-y about.”

Meanwhile, Cumming also revealed that The Traitors alum Kate Chastain would be his ideal holiday party guest. Then he also recalled their experience during the show’s first season. He described how they remained relatively relaxed while a storm caused chaos aboard a ship.

“Everyone was vomiting, and cameras were falling everywhere, and because I was below deck with Kate from Below Deck, we were just having a drink and chatting,” he shared. “I loved her. She’s just great value.”

As for the current season, viewers can expect plenty of drama, along with Cumming’s signature capes, sleeveless outfits, and impractical looks for the Scottish countryside. He also teased an exciting finale, saying, “I love the ending of this season. It’s absolutely epic. Just you wait.” Season 5 is scheduled to conclude on November 19.

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