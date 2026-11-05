Nicolas Cage Clears the Air After His ‘Homeless’ Comment Backfires

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Nicolas Cage pushed back his homeless remark following the backlash. The actor explained what he meant when he was discussing the damage caused by a giant sinkhole near his Malibu home.

Nicolas Cage clarifies his homeless remark after backlash

Nicolas Cage clarified his remark that he was left “homeless” after a giant sinkhole threatened his $10.5 million Malibu home. Cage told AP News that he was just “riffing” when making the comments. He said, “I went to Comic Con, and I was riffing with a very good interviewer, and he just had to ask, because it was Halloween night, ‘What are you doing for Halloween?’ Now, when I said that, I meant my house is not available for trick or treaters.”

Cage added that he would now be more careful with his words and explained that he and his family are doing fine after the incident. He said, “Now, I have to watch my words so much to the letter. We’re content. Fine. We’re not destitute. We’re okay. I was just meaning that the house is not available for decorations and for candy to hand out to the children, which I like to do because I like Halloween.”

During his appearance at LA Comic Con Saturday, the actor shared details about his Malibu property. He said, “I’m currently a little bit homeless. Something happened to my house in Malibu. So I’m just sort of living in hotels, so I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.” (via Page Six)

His Malibu property faced catastrophic damage after the property sank into the ground because of heavy rain and erosion. Five homes including Cage’s was red tagged in the area and evacuation was put in order. Cage requested an emergency building permit and was granted packed sandbags against the beach to prevent future erosion. His clarification provided context behind his previous remarks, emphasizing that his comments were to share the incident.



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