Paris Jackson’s $600M Estate Battle Takes a Twist With New Court Ruling

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Paris Jackson‘s $600 million inheritance dispute has taken another turn after a Los Angeles judge allowed Michael Jackson‘s longtime estate executor, John Branca, to keep certain financial records confidential. The November 4 ruling covers legal fees, litigation costs, and estate accounting information as Branca faces allegations over his management of the late singer’s fortune.

A judge lets Michael Jackson’s executor keep certain financial records confidential

Judge Brenda J. Penny issued two orders granting Branca’s requests to seal portions of court filings containing sensitive financial details. According to documents obtained by Page Six, one order allows him to withhold “confidential, nonpublic information regarding the amount of Executor incurred attorney fees and costs.”

The second ruling concerns the estate’s financial accounting and family allowance. The judge determined that making these details public could create a “substantial probability of prejudice” to the estate’s interests in ongoing litigation, negotiations, and business matters. Both requests were unopposed, and the orders do not establish that Paris opposed them or that the judge ruled directly against her.

The development comes days after Paris filed a petition on October 29. Her demand was that Branca transfer $600 million into the family trust intended for her and her brothers, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24. She accused the executor of withholding their inheritance and maintaining an “iron grip” over when and how much money they receive.

28-year-old Paris also claimed the trust remains unfunded more than 17 years after her father’s death, despite the estate generating billions of dollars. Additionally, she alleged that Branca reduced payments to the siblings by millions after she questioned his management.

However, the estate has denied these allegations, calling claims that Branca withheld or reduced payments “a complete fabrication.” Its spokesperson also stated that more than $200 million had already been distributed to or spent for the benefit of Michael’s children and other beneficiaries. The estate further cited unresolved legal matters as reasons for the delay in fully funding the family trust. It included an IRS dispute.

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson’s petition is scheduled for a December 3 hearing. Michael Jackson died in June 2009 at the age of 50.

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