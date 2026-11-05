Prince Harry Spotted at ‘Gossip Girl’ Hotel During Surprise NYC Trip — Source

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Prince Harry reportedly visited a luxury New York City hotel known for its appearances in “Gossip Girl.” The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced trip to Manhattan for meetings focused on future business opportunities and partnerships.

Prince Harry confirms New York meetings about future partnerships

According to People, Harry visited the Lotte New York Palace in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, November 2. A source spotted him speaking with someone in the hotel’s luxurious Gold Room in what appeared to be a business meeting.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed the visit, saying, “The Duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships. Further details will be shared in due course.”

However, the representative did not disclose the nature of those potential partnerships.

The Lotte New York Palace is familiar to “Gossip Girl” fans. The hotel served as the residence of Chuck Bass and the van der Woodsen family in the popular television series.

Its Gold Room is part of the historic Villard Mansion, which dates back to the 1880s. The space features high ceilings, gilded walls and a balcony originally designed for musicians.

Harry’s spokesperson offered few details about his meetings. However, the visit follows his recent discussions about developing commercial projects.

During an earlier visit to Washington, D.C., Harry met veterans, military spouses and defense officials. He also mentioned a potential “commercial” initiative that would “really value those who served rather than expect them to volunteer.”

It remains unclear whether his New York meetings concerned that project.

Following his brief visit, Harry returned to London. On November 4, he delivered a keynote speech at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for their first joint overseas trip since returning to the UK.

The couple will visit Brussels on November 10 to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament. They will also deliver a joint address about children’s online safety.

Harry’s New York visit highlights his continued interest in exploring new opportunities beyond his royal responsibilities.



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