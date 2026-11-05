John Mulaney Has a Very Personal Reason for Taking on ‘Get Smart’

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John Mulaney may soon take on the role of a secret agent in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Get Smart reboot. The 44-year-old comedian is circling the role of Agent Maxwell Smart. The original series, created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, ran for 138 episodes between 1965 and 1970.

John Mulaney explains why playing a clueless spy suits him

While attending the premiere of Madden on November 4, where he plays EA founder Trip Hawkins in the biographical film about football legend John Madden, Mulaney said, “It’s a world of espionage with a super, super confident, not always informed person. That’s my favorite type of person to play.” The actor further stated to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve gone very far in life sounding like I know what I’m talking about but having absolutely no idea what I’m saying. And I think that works perfectly for espionage.”

Seth Grahame-Smith, known for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is writing the reboot’s screenplay. Charles Roven and Andrew Lazar will serve as producers. The spy comedy series, in which Don Adams starred as Maxwell Smart, aired its first four seasons on NBC, while CBS aired its final season. The series earned seven Emmy Awards, with Adams taking home three acting honors and the show securing three wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Get Smart first made its way to the big screen in 2008, with Steve Carell stepping into the role of Maxwell Smart. The film also featured Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin, and Terence Stamp. Directed by Peter Segal, known for 50 First Dates, the movie grossed $230 million worldwide against an estimated production budget of $80 million.

Mulaney has kept busy with several television and film projects. He most recently hosted Netflix’s anti-talk show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. The comedian will next appear in Madden, an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film. The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on November 11. It will then make its global debut on Prime Video on November 18.

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