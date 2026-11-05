Congressman Don Beyer Risks Arrest to Block Trump’s Massive Arch

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Virginia Congressman Don Beyer is protesting Donald Trump‘s proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The Democrat plans to stage a sit-in at the construction site and says he is prepared to camp there to prevent work from proceeding.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, November 5, Beyer revealed that he had packed a tent and sleeping bag for the planned protest.

Asked whether he was willing to face arrest, Beyer replied, “Well, I hope so. I don’t want to be arrested, but I’m willing to be arrested.”

Beyer has a personal connection to Arlington National Cemetery. His parents, grandparents and sister are buried there. He believes the proposed arch would disrespect the military personnel laid to rest at the cemetery.

According to TMZ, Beyer also drew inspiration from Jane Fonda’s Vietnam War-era protests. He plans to use a similar approach by physically occupying the proposed construction site.

Trump’s administration proposed the arch to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. The project would stand at Memorial Circle, near Arlington National Cemetery and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

The proposed monument would rise more than 80 feet above Paris’s Arc de Triomphe. Its design includes a winged statue, an eternal flame and an observation deck.

Beyer has emerged as a vocal opponent of the project. He introduced the Arlington National Cemetery Viewshed Protection Act to prevent its construction.

The congressman also questioned the presence of heavy equipment near the proposed site, raising concerns that construction preparations could begin soon.

Veterans and historic preservation groups in Virginia and Washington, D.C., have also opposed the project. Critics argue that it lacks congressional authorization and could damage the area’s historic character.

The National Capital Planning Commission was scheduled to consider final approval on November 5. Meanwhile, a federal judge was weighing legal challenges seeking to halt construction.

Beyer hopes the court will intervene before work begins. However, he remains prepared to protest at the site if the administration moves forward with the project.

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