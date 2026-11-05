Pete Davidson Appears to Spill Nicholas Hoult’s Secret Baby News

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Pete Davidson appears to have revealed a major family update about Nicholas Hoult. During a recent interview, Davidson referred to the actor as a father of four. His comments revealed that Hoult and his wife, Bryana Holly, had quietly welcomed twins. The couple has largely kept their family life private.

Pete Davidson says Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly welcomed twins

Davidson shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside Hoult and their “How to Rob a Bank” co-star Anna Sawai.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star discussed his experience as a new father and praised Hoult for setting an example.

“He’s a great dad, father of four,” Davidson said. He then added, “Four under what? 7 [years old] … which is nuts.”

Hoult responded affirmatively, appearing to confirm that he and Holly now have four children.

Davidson also recalled that his former partner, Elsie Hewitt, was pregnant while they filmed the movie. Meanwhile, Hoult had recently welcomed his twins.

“He would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome,” Davidson said.

His comments suggested that the twins arrived before filming began. However, the couple has not publicly revealed their exact birth dates.

Hoult and Holly first sparked romance rumors in 2017 and have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

The actor first publicly referred to Holly as his wife in November 2024.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Joaquin, in 2018. Their second child arrived in 2022, although they have not shared further details about the child.

Davidson’s revelation brings their family to four children. Neither Hoult nor Holly has publicly shared the twins’ names.

The interview offered a rare glimpse into Hoult’s family life and his commitment to spending time with his children despite his demanding filming schedule.

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