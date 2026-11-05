Joe Gorga’s Botox Isn’t Enough for Melissa, Apparently

Photo credits: Virtual Reali-Tea and Page Six via YouTube

Joe Gorga revealed that his wife, Melissa Gorga, thinks that he needs more than Botox to maintain his appearance. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared that Melissa has been encouraging him to do more cosmetic procedures, especially around his eyes.

Joe Gorga reveals the plastic surgery Melissa Gorga wants him to consider

Speaking on his Nov. 5 appearance on Virtual Reali-Tea, hosted by Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Joe discussed his Botox journey and why his wife keeps insisting on more procedures while doctors and other acquaintances disagree.

“Melissa’s like, ‘Oh, your eyes are getting a little’, and everyone says, ‘No, they’re fine’. But Melissa’s trying to say, ‘No, you need your eyes done’ Right, what’s the matter with my eyes? My eyes are fine. But all the doctors are like, ‘No, his eyes are good.’ So even at Dolores’s uh Frankie’s wedding, there was a there’s a plastic surgeon there. Melissa’s like, ‘How’s his eyes?’ He goes, ‘This guy’s perfect; he doesn’t need anything.’ I said, ‘You see, Melissa?’” he explained.

Joe also addressed his recent television appearance on Hulu’s reality show, “The Mob“. He declared that he enjoyed the experience, despite being eliminated from the show. He also praised host Parker Posey. The interview also touched on his return to New Jersey and the fact that he attended Dolores Catania’s son Frankie’s wedding, which brought several familiar RHONJ personalities together.

Joe has previously spoken about having cosmetic procedures and revealed that he has been having Botox for a year now. However, even as Melissa insists on cosmetic interventions, Joe and others have agreed that his eyes, in fact, are perfect as they are. For now, the reality star appears content to rely on the opinions of the plastic surgeons who have told him his eyes do not need any intervention.

Joe burst into fame with his RHONJ appearance alongside his wife, Melissa, during its third season. The show has navigated his family life and real estate career, apart from his fiery exchanges with cast members on the show. He has deftly used his television presence to carve out a wider audience for his entrepreneurship ventures.

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