Married at First Sight UK Is Over, But Reality TV’s Duty of Care Debate Isn’t

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Married at First Sight UKis officially done. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of its ongoing controversies. While the series may be over, questions remain about how reality TV participants are treated, protected, and supported. The allegations and subsequent review by Channel 4 highlight the issue of duty of care. The issue raises questions about whether networks are doing enough to protect participants from potential harm.

In the end, the review may have reportedly found areas of improvement as opposed to a breach of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a bigger problem that needs addressing. Serious allegations against former participants also remain unresolved, adding even more layers to an already complicated debate.

We all know that reality TV puts ordinary people in extraordinary (and often emotionally demanding) situations. That’s what makes it entertaining. However, when entertainment comes at the cost of a potential person’s safety, how much responsibility should broadcasters and production companies take? Reality TV needs a more comprehensive approach to contestant welfare, one that potentially extends beyond the camera.

Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK review found room for improvement, not a breach of the Ofcom Code

Channel 4 conducted an external review on MAFS UK. The network shared that there was no evidence that they or the production company (CPL Productions) breached the Ofcom Broadcasting Code in their handling of participant welfare. The channel revealed the findings in detail. However, this doesn’t mean that the show’s existing safeguards were enough to ensure a completely safe environment.

The review followed serious allegations of misconduct raised in a BBC Panorama investigation. It examined welfare protocols for the show and how concerns about participants were handled. While the required Ofcom framework was compliant, the review highlighted instances where protocols were not fully implemented.

A second review was headed by BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey. This review recommended that further protections be implemented. These protections include better psychological assessments, independent welfare checks and oversight, safe words and panic buttons, and better long-term support. It also shared risks associated with the show’s format and demands.

In the end, Channel 4 decided that implementing these safeguards would fundamentally change the show and opted instead to cancel. However, this doesn’t mean the conversation about safeguards just ends.

Serious allegations against Married at First Sight UK contributors remain unresolved

Channel 4 may have met broadcasting standards, but the review does not settle the individual allegations raised by the former show’s participants. This is especially important because two things can be true. The show can meet regulatory obligations, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have to address participants’ bad experiences.

According to the BBC Panorama investigation, three women made serious allegations about their experiences on the show. Two former MAFS UK brides alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands. The third, Shona Manderson, alleged that her partner from the show performed a non-consensual sex act. The three men denied the allegations.

These allegations have not been fully addressed. One cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape last June. An arrest, however, is not a guilty verdict. And there are still other cast members to investigate.

The entire situation leaves an uncomfortable gap in the conversation. Not just for this show but for all reality TV shows and their participants. Despite MAFS UK complying with broadcasting procedures, this still doesn’t resolve what happened to the women who came forward. Nor does it answer whether they received adequate support.

The situation highlights the importance of duty of care. Welfare reviews can assess if protocols were followed but must be coupled with independent investigations into alleged criminal conduct.

Protecting contributors must mean more than having proper procedures. It must also mean taking allegations seriously, responding appropriately and ensuring that people who speak out are not left navigating the issues alone.

Reality TV’s duty of care responsibilities cannot end when filming stops

Ultimately, the biggest takeaway from what is happening with MAFS UK is that contestant welfare cannot and should not be treated as a production issue that is limited to the time of filming. Despite reality show participants signing up for an intense experience on the show, the consequences of what they do in front of the cameras can follow them long after filming wraps and the series airs.

Understanding this and seeing what happened with MAFS UK just highlights that the industry’s duty of care must be more comprehensive. The safety of those who participate in these shows should be paramount. Vetting and pre-show assessments must be better and are important safeguards, but they can’t ensure that everything will turn out fine. Post-show support should be available too.

To be fair, Channel 4 said they also provided psychological support, social media guidance, and continued contact once the filming stops. But these may need to be beefed up, monitored better, and capable of addressing more than the problems that happened on set.

An important consideration is that the welfare framework for shows should not just be made to meet broadcasting guidelines, but should also focus on truly protecting participants from harm. Reality TV needs to move beyond treating contestant welfare as a checklist of obligations from the regulatory board.

MAFS UK may be done, but the questions surrounding its duty of care should not disappear with it. This is the perfect time to make some meaningful changes in the reality TV framework. After all, reality television wants people to keep opening their lives to viewers. It’s only right that the industry must be prepared to take a level of responsibility for what happens to participants.

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