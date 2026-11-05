Travis Kelce Has Big Plans for His First Christmas With Taylor Swift

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Travis Kelce looked forward to celebrating his first Christmas as a married man after tying the knot with Taylor Swift earlier this year. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his excitement about the upcoming holidays while promoting Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign. He also discussed the family traditions he hoped to continue as he prepared for a new chapter with Swift.

Travis Kelce discusses starting holiday traditions with Taylor Swift after their July wedding

Kelce, 37, opened up about his holiday plans during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily following the launch of Tommy Hilfiger’s seasonal campaign, The Perfect Holiday, on November 5.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce said. He also expressed enthusiasm about combining familiar celebrations with new experiences. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up,” he added.

The Travis Kelce Taylor Swift holiday celebrations would mark their first Christmas as husband and wife following their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kelce also revealed a favorite childhood tradition in an Instagram promotional video for the clothing brand.

He recalled his mother Donna’s blueberry muffins as part of his ideal holiday experience. The football star also jokingly asked whether Tommy Hilfiger offered Christmas-themed onesies. Meanwhile, Swift had previously shared her own enthusiasm for the festive season.

The singer grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania and discussed how that childhood experience shaped her love for the holiday. During a 2013 interview, Swift explained that she enjoyed the excitement surrounding Christmas, particularly the tradition of exchanging gifts. Beyond his personal celebrations, Kelce continued his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

The brand appointed him a global ambassador and creative collaborator in March. He subsequently appeared in its fall 2026 campaign before joining the winter collection’s promotional efforts. The holiday campaign also featured Jisoo, Arón Piper, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Hart and several Liverpool FC players.

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