Cristiano Ronaldo’s Exit Comes After Reported Ugly Coach Fallout

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Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after a 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old’s decision follows a dispute with national team manager Jorge Jesus over his playing time. His departure marks the end of an era for Portuguese football.

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal duty after reported dispute with coach Jorge Jesus

According to BBC, Ronaldo’s decision followed a disagreement with Jesus over his role in the national team.

The Portuguese Football Federation suspended Ronaldo for 30 days and fined him €255 after he left the team’s training camp without permission.

The punishment came after Jesus left the striker on the bench during Portugal’s match against Norway. The coach also reportedly indicated that Ronaldo would not start the following game against Denmark.

Frustrated with the situation, Ronaldo decided to leave the training camp. He later apologized for his actions and accepted the disciplinary consequences.

Ronaldo had already served his suspension when he announced his international retirement on November 5.

His most recent appearance for Portugal came against Wales on September 24. The forward recorded 146 goals in 234 appearances, setting men’s international records in both categories.

Despite the disagreement, Jesus previously indicated that Ronaldo could return to the squad. However, the coach maintained that he could not guarantee the striker a starting position.

Ronaldo’s retirement follows a remarkable football career that included Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph and UEFA Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025.

During the Euro 2016 final, Ronaldo suffered an early injury but continued encouraging his teammates from the sidelines. Portugal eventually defeated France to claim its first major international trophy.

The Portuguese Football Federation has expressed its gratitude for Ronaldo’s contributions and plans to organize a special tribute.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram.

“Portugal estará sempre em mim,” he wrote, meaning “Portugal will always be within me.”

Although his international career is coming to an end, Ronaldo will continue playing club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His achievements with Portugal remain an important part of the country’s football history.

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