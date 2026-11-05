JonBenét Ramsey’s Brother Points to Possible Break in Murder Case

Photo Credit: Helen H. Richardson/Getty Images

JonBenét Ramsey remains at the center of one of America’s most haunting unsolved murder cases. Nearly three decades after her death, her brother, Burke Ramsey, has spoken publicly again, drawing renewed attention to the investigation.

Burke discusses the murder of JonBenét and the significance of unidentified DNA

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Burke reflected on his sister’s murder. He was nine when six-year-old JonBenét was found dead inside their Boulder, Colorado, home. The interview marks his first extensive public comments in a decade.

Burke acknowledged that renewed coverage can bring back painful memories. “It’s the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life,” he said. He added, “It’s tough to have it come up every ten years or so.”

Still, he wants the case solved. For Burke, unidentified DNA evidence remains the strongest potential lead. DNA was found beneath JonBenét’s fingernails and on her underwear.

“We need to find that match. It’s the best evidence we have,” Burke told the Daily Mail. He believes different laboratories should conduct further testing on the samples. “Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice,” he said.

In 2008, then-Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly exonerated the Ramsey family based on DNA evidence, although questions about the evidence have persisted. “The DNA says we didn’t do it. I know none of my family did it,” Burke said. He added, “I didn’t do it.”

Burke also expressed his willingness to cooperate with investigators. “I will do anything I can do to help get this case solved,” he said. He added, “I’m an open book. I’ve told everybody everything I know.”

Burke also remembered JonBenét as more than a child beauty pageant contestant. “She was just a normal sister who would slide down hills on boxes with me,” he recalled. He also remembered playing in the water with her.

JonBenét was found dead in her family’s Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Her murder sparked decades of investigation and media scrutiny. As the 30th anniversary of her death approaches, Burke hopes further DNA testing will help identify the peerson responsible.

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