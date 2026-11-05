Jon Gosselin Claims TLC Offered $2M to Fake Marriage to Kate

Photo Credit: Legally Goff Podcast via YouTube

Jon Gosselin has made fresh allegations about his marriage to Kate Gosselin. He claims TLC offered them $2 million to remain married for television. The alleged proposal reportedly involved Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin.

Jon Gosselin alleges TLC offered him and Kate $1 million each to stay married on television

During a November 4 appearance on Brooke Goff’s Legally Goff podcast, Jon recalled the meeting. He said Dr. Phil, Robin, Kate, and their therapists attended. At the time, Jon reportedly wanted to save their marriage for their children.

However, he claimed Kate still wanted a divorce during the discussion. “Kate still wants a divorce. She still wants to… And I’m like, ‘Okay, so why am I here?’” he recalled.

Jon then described an alleged proposal involving their television future. “Well, maybe the network wants — the network wants you to still stay married on TV, but you can do whatever you want on the side,” he recalled being told.

The suggestion reportedly confused Jon, who questioned its practicality. He explained that their community in rural Pennsylvania would not accept such an arrangement easily. He also questioned whether the network had already committed financial support.

Jon eventually revealed the alleged amount behind the proposal. “It was 2 million. Million split, a million apiece. To stay married on TV,” he claimed. The TLC fake marriage allegations have since drawn renewed attention.

However, Dr. Phil has disputed Jon’s account. He reportedly described the narrative as “false” in a recent statement. Jon maintained his position, claiming other witnesses attended the meeting.

His son, Collin Gosselin, previously made similar allegations in his memoir. In In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, Collin described an alleged 2009 offer. He claimed TLC wanted his parents together to protect the franchise.

Collin also alleged Dr. Phil helped facilitate the arrangement. His account suggested the proposal prioritized television over family relationships. Neither allegation establishes that the reported offer actually occurred.

Jon and Kate’s marriage eventually ended in divorce in 2009. Their family previously starred in Jon and Kate Plus 8 on TLC.

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