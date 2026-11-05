Melania Reportedly Unhappy With Donald Trump’s Deportations — Report

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Melania Trump has reportedly expressed frustration with her husband Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation policies after some people she knew faced removal from the United States. According to reports, the First Lady raised her concerns with close aides. She told the President that his immigration crackdown had gone too far.

The revelations also put White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s role in the deportation campaign under scrutiny.

Melania Trump reportedly complained after acquaintances faced deportation

According to The Wall Street Journal, Melania told her advisers that people she knew were being deported and expressed anger over the situation. She reportedly believed Miller had gone too far by pursuing arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants across the country.

However, her position was not always consistent. The report noted that Melania also supported Miller’s strict immigration approach during some conversations with aides. Additionally, Republicans in Texas and Florida reportedly raised private objections to his hardline policies with the White House.

As Independent reported, Donald Trump also criticised Miller for going “too far” after Melania raised concerns about acquaintances facing deportation. This was not the first time the First Lady reportedly questioned the administration’s immigration strategy. In March, the Journal reported that she joined other advisers in warning Trump about the consequences of his policies amid the ICE raids in Minnesota.

The administration’s deportation operations have faced growing criticism following fatal confrontations. Two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were killed during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. Miller faced backlash for labelling both “domestic terrorists.” He has also been named in a lawsuit filed by Good’s family against an ICE agent and other Trump officials.

Although Melania rarely comments publicly on her husband’s political decisions, she has previously taken independent positions. In her 2024 memoir, Melania defended abortion rights, writing, “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?”

She further stated, “A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

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