‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Teases Infidelity as Season 11 Marriage Falls Apart

Photo Credit: Netflix

Whenever fans talk about Love Is Blind Season 11, they remember the show’s only married couple, John Shannon and Sarah Williams. However, recent news may leave fans disappointed. The reunion teases infidelity as the couple’s marriage falls apart.

Sarah Williams files for divorce from John Shannon ahead of Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sarah filed for divorce in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of her marriage to John. The couple tied the knot on March 25, 2025, but court records show they began living separately on April 15, 2026, just over a year later.

While the exact details remain unclear, the Season 11 finale ended with a reunion teaser in which host Nick Lachey asks, “I’ll ask you point blank, did you cheat on your wife?”

Although the person he addresses remains off-camera, only one man from this season left the show married to his partner. The teaser later cuts to a shot of Sarah crying as the other women comfort her.

As for their chemistry on the show, the couple faced a few challenges early on. While in the pods, Sarah overheard John saying she was one of his bottom two choices. They also had differing views on various issues, including vaccinations. Despite these differences, they eventually seemed to overcome their challenges and make their relationship work.

Williams said, “It’s fun looking back on the first few days ‘cause I don’t think we liked each other very much. And then, some people here heard the story about you maybe not being too jazzed to keep talking to me.”

Viewers can catch the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion episode when Netflix releases it on Sunday, November 8, 2026. A total of 30 singles participated in the season.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon married, while several other couples accepted their partners‘ marriage proposals on the show. These included Aneha and Cam, Erika and Blake, Michaella and Rob, Wilnie and Wilson, and Jax and Scott “Stew.”

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