Kris Jenner Storms Off After Confronting Kim Kardashian Over Tell-All Book

Photo Credit: Jay Shetty Podcast via YouTube

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner appear to be clashing over a new tell-all book. A preview of The Kardashians reveals an uncomfortable family conversation. Kris reportedly becomes frustrated before walking away from the discussion.

Kris Jenner accuses Kim Kardashian of exposing family privacy through the book

In a preview for the November 12 episode, Kim discusses the project, as noted by US Weekly. “The one thing I find so interesting in the book …” she begins. Kourtney Kardashian interrupts, asking, “what book” she means.

Kim then explains that the author interviewed their family for six years. “For the last six years, this guy has been interviewing everyone in our family,” she says. Kris immediately responds with visible frustration.

“Somebody else to analyze us. Perfect,” the momager remarks. However, her frustration becomes clearer during another moment in the preview. “You have just given our rights to our lives away to some stranger,” she tells Kim.

Kris then walks away from the conversation, declaring, “I gotta go.” The disagreement highlights growing family drama surrounding Kim’s literary project. It also suggests that not everyone welcomed the family’s involvement.

The book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, arrived in October. Author Jonathan Van Meter spent years interviewing Kim’s relatives and loved ones. His reporting included personal details about the famous family’s experiences.

Van Meter also discussed the tension during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He claimed Kim contacted him after hearing about Kris’s reaction. According to the author, Kris had become upset during filming.

Van Meter alleged that Kris questioned why Kim had included her past affair. Jenner previously discussed her relationship with Todd Waterman during her marriage. “I made a huge mistake. That’s, like, my life’s biggest regret,” she admitted in 2023.

Kim reportedly defended the tell-all book by explaining its potential value. She questioned why her family wouldn’t welcome someone trying to understand them. However, the disagreement suggests differing views about family privacy.

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive every Thursday on Hulu.

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