‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dies at 50 After Heart Emergency

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Actress Kimmarie Johnson has died at 50 following a reported heart-related emergency. Johnson was known for her appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car? Her niece has shared details about the actress’s final days after she was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Kimmarie Johnson died after hospitalization for a reported heart condition

According to TMZ, the actress suffered a “heart event” at her home on Oct. 27. Her niece, Rhonda Scott, told the outlet that Kimmarie was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a heart aneurysm. Scott confirmed that the actress died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, November 4, after her heart stopped beating. She was 50.

Johnson began her acting career in 1998 with an appearance in the popular teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210”. She subsequently appeared in the television series “V.I.P”., starring Pamela Anderson. Thereafter, she landed a role in the 2000 comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?”, featuring Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner. She played Jumpsuit Chick in the film.

Johnson also worked on several independent film projects. Her credits included “Shadow Fury” (2001), Spanish Fly (2002), “Gang Warz” (2004), “Break a Leg” (2005) and “The Summer of Massacre” (2012). She also appeared in “Wanda at Large” and “Legacy”.

Johnson also expanded her career beyond acting. She served as an executive producer on the independent film “The Last Eve” (2005). She also dabbled in entrepreneurship, launching her skincare and beauty business, SkinGlow by Kimmarie, in 2011.

According to a Page Six report, Johnson took a pause from acting after the birth of her son, Cameron Nino, in 2003. She returned and worked on independent films before expanding to other professional ventures.

Her personal life was plagued by tragic losses. Her brother died just seven days before Cameron was born. Additionally, her mother passed away from cancer just four months later.

Her death marks the end of a television career that she pursued along with stints in independent cinema and production. Johnson is survived by her family, including her son.

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