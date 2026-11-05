Morgan Stewart Gets Candid About the Ex Who Became Her Husband

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Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are both well-known figures in their respective fields and have been making headlines together for years. Fans are already familiar with the couple’s dramatic love story. Now, Stewart is opening up about the ex who eventually became her husband.

Morgan Stewart explains why she reunited with Jordan McGraw after 10 years apart

Ahead of the November 5 episode’s release, the TV star spoke with People, opening up about both her career and personal life. During the conversation, Morgan Stewart also explained why she reunited with Jordan McGraw after spending 10 years apart.

Stewart said, “When he had started to reach back out to me, I was like, ‘There is no way we’re moving forward with this.’ We haven’t been around each other for years. Why would I open it up?”

38-year-old explained that the time apart allowed both of them to grow and make the changes they needed. When they rekindled their romance, they immediately realized they were perfect for each other.

However, Morgan Stewart cautioned that their relationship journey isn’t something everyone should expect to replicate. She advised people not to get back together with an ex simply because they’re lonely or see them as a fallback option.

“You can’t get back with an ex that was toxic, mistreated you, wasn’t faithful to you. Those are non-negotiables in getting back with an ex,” she said

Later, TV star concluded, “But if you just sort of drifted apart because you were young and then you got back together later in life as the most improved versions of yourself, I’m all for that.”

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw have a love story that feels straight out of a movie, with two people finding their way back to each other years later. Exactly 10 years after their breakup, they reunited in early 2020.

Their relationship moved quickly, and they got engaged on July 4, 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2020. Today, they have two children and are enjoying a happy married life.

The post Morgan Stewart Gets Candid About the Ex Who Became Her Husband appeared first on Reality Tea.