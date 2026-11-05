What Happens to Russell Brand After His Rape & Sexual Assault Convictions?

Photo Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Russell Brand is going to prison. In his trial in London, Russell was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of one count of attempted rape, as well as two other rape charges.

The verdict was handed down on November 5, 2026, bringing to a close the closely watched criminal proceedings. The trial lasted for three weeks, while the jury deliberated for just three days before reaching its verdict.

Russell Brand’s convictions, potential prison sentence & what happens next in court

Photo Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Variety reported that Mr Justice Bennathan, the judge, told the actor, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses, including one of rape. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody, not least because the temptation to avoid coming back to court to receive that sentence will be overwhelming.”

Both the Crown Prosecution Service and Russell’s legal team took a brief break before the judge shared his decision. In the end, the judge denied Russell’s request to extend bail and remanded him into custody. However, he won’t have to wait long to learn his fate.

On Monday, November 9, the disgraced comedian will return to court to learn his sentence. Reportedly, Russell didn’t have a visible reaction when the verdicts were read. He was accused of raping three women between 1999 and 2009. In 2001, Russell was also accused of one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. These stemmed from an alleged incident in 2009.

While we don’t yet know how long Russell will spend in prison, he is facing some potentially hefty sentences. The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years in the UK. Meanwhile, a rape conviction can result in a sentence of up to 19 years in jail, or even a life sentence. The severity of the crime will determine how long Russell will spend in prison.

So, since he was convicted of several charges, including rape, he could be facing a potential life sentence.

Following his acting career, Russell started his podcast and YouTube channel. However, an investigation in 2023 by The Sunday Times of London, along with the Channel 4 documentary series Dispatches, outlined allegations of sexual misconduct by five separate victims.

According to The Times, a senior Crown prosecutor, David Roberts, stated, “Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes. He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted, regardless of whether consent was given or not.”

Meanwhile, the former entertainer is also being investigated for two additional rape allegations. One of these allegations involves a 16-year-old female.

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